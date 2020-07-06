Presenting the economic program of VMRO-DPMNE, party leader Hristijan Mickoski pledged that it will drive the economy to grow by at least 4 percent, and said that he will announce three major investments in his first day in office, of companies who will reach their final decision in the first 100 days of the new Government.

We have a clear plan and concept for the economy which are well received by all stakeholders, the unions, the chambers and the citizens. When we speak of a growth rate of at least 4 percent we explain clearly how we plan to get there, Mickoski said during his TV duel with Zoran Zaev.

The party plans to cut the flat income tax rate to 8 percent and to scrap it for companies hiring young workers. VMRO-DPMNE, which has a proven track record in drawing foreign manufacturing companies, will bring in three major investors in the first 100 days, Mickoski said, and promised 4 billion EUR in domestic and foreign investments over the next four years. “This is something we lacked in the past three years”, Mickoski said.