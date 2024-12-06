Following the meeting of the Economic and Social Council, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that in 2025 we can expect noticeable rates of growth that will allow the citizens to begin to overcome their difficulties.

I expect that we will have an economy that goes forward in the next year, that produces additional value and rates of growth that will be felt by the citizens through higher family budgets and better business conditions, the Prime Minister said.

The Council discussed the 2025 budget, and Mickoski said that it will include 2,500 denars in additional pension increases for al lrecipients starting in March. Public sector salaries in education and healthcare will grow, the Prime Minister added.