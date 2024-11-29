Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects an investment cycle of 800 million EUR, based on the loan from Hungary and the favorable incentives policies. Businesses who apply for credits from the 250 million EUR line of the Hungarian loan will have to add 20 percent of the business plan from their own funds, and additional 250 million EUR from the loan are going to municipalities, on top of other local infrastructure funds.

I expect an investment cycle of 300 million EUR. Add to that the 500 million EUR we are allocating to municipalities and we are coming to a total sum of 800 million EUR, or 5 percent of our GDP, Mickoski said.