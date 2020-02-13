Speaking about VMRO-DPMNE’s new program on the “Sto ne e jasno” show, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that it is foreseen that in the first 100 days the flat tax will be established and which will be reduced in the first year to 9%, and the next year it will be reduced to 8%, in order to establish a favorable economic climate in the Republic of Macedonia.

In the first 100 days we said that we will pass a new law that will reduce the flat tax for one in the net ie nominal 10% and will be 9%. And then at the beginning of the third year it will be practically reduced by an additional percentage and will stand at 8%, explained Mickoski.