VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski told Sunday the people of Demir Hisar that the party had made a program that pledged for at least 25 percent higher average salary during a four-year term.

We pledge for at least 20 percent higher pensions for retirees in one term and a return to the old legal solution, Mickoski said.

Mickoski also pledged for at least 640m euros in subsidies to farmers and guaranteed purchase.