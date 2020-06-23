VMRO-DPMNE and the entire intellectual and expert team are behind a major project. The project is called “Renewal”. Renewal with over 1000 projects for everyone. The main focus of the “Renewal of Macedonia” project is the economy, entrepreneurship and business support, and the goal is simple, more money for everyone. We need to achieve value-based standards through industrialization and constant economic development. The people need money instead of demagogy, and the state needs work and results instead of incompetence and defeat, pointed out the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski at Tuesday’s promotion of the “Renewal” election program.

He stressed that small moves are not needed, but big steps forward and big victories.