VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, spoke in Thursday’s interview with TV Sitel about the current political situation in the country, the increase in electricity prices and the new taxes, as well as VMRO-DPMNE’s plans for the upcoming period and the local elections.

Mickoski emphasized that the decision of the ERC is 5.36 per kilowatt hour of electricity, and in the past period it was 4.70 denars, which means that what was projected in terms of 15% increase in electricity prices has been partially realized, not 15%, but it is slightly more than 12%.

It is wrong in a time of global economic and health crisis to hit the pockets of the people, and at the same time to leave hundreds of families without work and livelihood, says Mickoski.

In the debate with the ERC regarding the price increase, the ERC representatives said that they do not make decisions, that they are under the auspices of the Government.

Then it means that we do not have a regulatory commission, but that the government headed by Zaev says when it will be cheaper and when electricity will be more expensive. In terms of electricity procurement and payment, the government is further pushing the country into a loss of 4m euros. Zaev should know that that money is not his to make decisions like that, the money of the citizens, says Mickoski.

During the visit to Bitola, VMRO-DPMNE elaborated a plan how not to feel the electricity price hike, and that is possible only by reducing the basic VAT item, which will reduce the burden on citizens. The government in the Parliament proposed a law to reduce the VAT on households, but the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE was not only for that, but also for industry, said Mickoski.