VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, revealed new evidence on how the ESM budget is damaged by selling night surpluses.

ESM/ELEM issues a call for the sale of night surplus electricity for the period from August 30 to September 6 from 2 to 7 h in the total amount of 2000 MWh. The price at which these night surpluses were sold is 337/MWh! For the same period, the price of electricity on HUPX (reference exchange for determining the price of electricity in Macedonia) is 426 €/MWh or by days:

30/August 628,428 €/MWh

31/August 557,212 €/MWh

1/September 533.17 €/MWh

2/September 425,486 €/MWh

3/September 271,298 €/MWh

4/September 233,426 €/MWh

5/September 301,902 €/MWh

6/September 456,874 €/MWh

The price difference is: 2000 MWh x (426-337)€ = 178,000€

Conclusion: Macedonia, the citizens and ELEM/ESM in just 40 hours have been damaged for close to 11,000,000 denars and instead of the surpluses being offered to the economy that pays according to HUPX electricity and struggles convulsively to survive and keep the workers, the money is stolen and ends up in private pockets.