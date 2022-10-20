From 2007 to 2016, the GDP during that period increased by four billion 185 million euros, or about 418 million euros. And when that is compared with the public debt of an average of 290 million euros per year, then we arrive at a positive account at the end of the year of 128 million euros. So the Government of VMRO-DPMNE borrowed but also developed the economy. And that’s why GDP grew by 128 million euros per year more than the public debt grew. While the SDSM Government borrowed, and GDP did not grow as much as it borrowed, and it borrowed 160 million more euros than the public debt grew. This is why we are in a situation like this today, and why Macedonia has high inflation, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, on the “Jadi burek” show.

Mickoski added that Macedonia with SDSM in power has a huge negative trade account with Europe and it is increasing year by year, the coverage of exports with imports.

Even today, when you sit down with the government’s economic team and ask them how they live, they will tell you it’s good, it’s good because they live well, they use the privileges of the system, what the people have made possible for them. At the same time, they will tell you yes, but the crisis is imported. Well, now the question arises as to how the crisis was imported, when the inflation in Macedonia is two times higher than the inflation in Europe, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE.

Mickoski pointed out that inflation in Macedonia is not only high because of the imported crisis.