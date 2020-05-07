VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that economic indicators show that Macedona is in serious economic decline. He pointed to the drop in industrial production of 13,4 percent in March and the reduction in manufacturing jobs by 4,5 percent will seriously affect the rest of the economy.

Exports in March 2020 have dropped by record 26,6 percent compared to the same month last year. And tax collection is below projections by 20 percent. And the worst is yet to come with the data for April, May and June yet to be reported, Mickoski said. “Income tax revenue for April is 38 percent below projections and sales tax revenue is down by 21 percent”.

During his press conference today, the opposition leader accused the SDSM led Government of failing to put in place serious stimulus measures, and has failed to cut down on its spending on unnecessary and luxury budget items.