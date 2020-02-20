Greater attention must be paid to the crafts that must receive state support, said Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader who met with the Ohrid-based Regional Chamber of Crafts.



I visited domestic company “Ecospar” which provides livelihood for 30 families. More attention must be paid to the crafts that must receive state support. That is why we envision support for domestic and foreign companies providing investment of 4 billion euros, introduction and reduction of flat tax from 10% to 8%, and a strong infrastructure boom for greater economic development. That means 2 billion euros for new roads and investments for new 1,000 km regional asphalt. Macedonia’s renewal will mean more for everyone, a hope worth fighting for, says Mickoski.