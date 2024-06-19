“The second working day of the new government will be marked by this investment, which is valued at approximately 450 million euros. This is unprecedented in our country, not only in the energy sector but in business in general. It’s a massive foreign investment that will contribute 20% of our total electricity production, all from renewable energy sources. This marks a significant step towards achieving complete energy independence,” stated Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE and future prime minister, during today’s visit to the start of construction on the second production plant of the Kiel Macedonia factory in TIRZ Tetovo. He made this statement in response to a journalist’s question about the new wind park.