Foreign and domestic companies will invest four billion EUR during the term of the VMRO-DPMNE Government, promised party leader Hristijan Mickoski. During his large rally in Skopje, Mickoski promised that VMRO will re-instate its business friendly policies in Macedonia and will ensure that economic dynamism will lift living standards.
Mickoski also promised to go back to another strong side for his party – infrastructure development.
I promise that during the four year term of the next VMRO-DPMNE led Government, we will build infrastructure projects worth at least two billion EUR. This will be not mere numbers, but concrete projects you can all see. I promise a fast pace of economic growth, and foreign and domestic investment of no less than four billion EUR. This is my pledge, Mickoski said.
