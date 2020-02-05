During Wednesday’s TV Telma “Top tema” show, Hristijan Mickoski promised to the business sector and the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia that the new VMRO-DPMNE-led government will run a stable economic policy without oscillations as before. He announced the return of the old legal solution for flat tax and the abolition of progressive tax Mickoski stressed that the flat tax rate of 10 percent could be further reduced by 1 to 2 percent.

We will not allow oscillations like we have been having for the past three years as far as tax policy and other specific legal solutions are concerned. Predictability will thus be the basis of VMRO-DPMNE’s economic policies, continued communication with the Chambers of Commerce, ambitious monthly communication incidentally and even on a frequent basis, and of course joint agreement when defining economic policies. Of course here I would say predictable tax policy in the area of complete abolition of progressive tax, return of the flat tax even with the possibility of reducing it by 1 to 2 percentage points, said Mickoski.