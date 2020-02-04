VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski announced an infrastructure investment cycle of two billion EUR in the next four years under the VMRO led Government. Mickoski met with the business community in Veles and told them that the conservative party will also create favorable investment conditions and bring in no less than 4 billion EUR in FDI.

This will be achieved by reverting to the flat tax and a return of billions of denars back to the business. Investments will be the engine of economic growth, Mickoski said.

SDSM introduced progressive taxation, overturning the decade of growth under a low and flat tax regime put in place by VMRO-DPMNE in 2006, but the socialist party was forced to abandon this experiment as it badly affected the economy. Still, numerous other regulations and minimum wage hikes were also introduced under SDSM, which led to a drop in the Macedonian business climate. A sharp drop in the implementation of infrastructure funds also contributed to the bad business climate.

MIckoski is on a pre-election tour of Macedonia that is largely focused on the economy.