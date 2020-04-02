VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote Thursday on Facebook:

Unfortunately, the short-sightedness of the government’s economic team, supplemented by Spasovski and Zoran Zaev, prevents from seeing the chance of using money from the pension fund, which would mean additional 200 million euros for the Macedonian economy. But this is not the case with the Estonian Prime Minister and Government, who took the same measure I proposed to the government a week ago, and that is to use the money from the second pillar pension fund without putting the funds of the insurers at risk. This measure was not good for Zaev and Spasovski, but it is great for the Estonian Prime Minister. Either they are consciously unwilling to take the measures that are good because of vanity, or they know nothing about economy. But for whatever reason, it is clear that all of this is affecting the Macedonian citizens. According to the Associated Press, other European states will implement the same measure.