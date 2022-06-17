We are a country with the highest inflation rate in the Balkans, there is no higher than us. Inflation is the standard of the citizens. Someone did not provide in time so that we now have oil and gas. Oil has ways of being bought and the retail price is determined based on the stock exchange price by the Regulatory Commission. But, the excise that was increasing is not a stock exchange, it is a decision of the government, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday in an interview with the “Samo intervju” show on TV Kanal 5.

Regarding the excuses of the government that the budget should be filled with something, Mickoski emphasized that the budget is filled with less theft, and not on the backs of the citizens.

Look in the supplementary budget how much money they provided for goods and services, a record high level. Nobody alive saw where the unproductive costs were reduced, and the money for goods and services increased, said Mickoski.

Mickoski pointed out that if the government had thought about the fuels and energy in time, it would have tried to agree with a country to store gas that we will use in winter for heating.