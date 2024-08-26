The first linear pension rise that the present government has promised will be given to retirees next month. The announced five thousand denar rise would be executed through two raises of two thousand denars each, as Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated today.

Their pensions will increase linearly this September, and then in March by another 2.500 denars. In nine months from the formation of the new government, that promise will be fully fulfilled – Mickoski said.