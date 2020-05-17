The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said Sunday in an interview with TV Kanal 5 that there is no other explanation than that the promoted measures of the Government are aimed at bribing the voters before the elections.

This is nothing more than bribing the citizens. They do not have this money, our children and grandchildren will have to be indebted so that Zoran Zaev tries to bribe voters. Before tomorrow’s meeting, it should be decided whether the new date is September, or what as they want June 28, or whether this is another in a series of lies and deceptions, said Mickoski.

He expects reason, sobriety and awareness of the real situation from tomorrow’s leaders’ meeting because in one week we have 170 new Covid-19 cases and a dozen deaths.