The essence of the lack of central heating in some of the Skopje households connected to central heating is because the government is not ready and because they work only for their personal interests and continue with tenders in private, is part of the comment of the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, was asked by journalists about the fact that even though the heating season has already started, why a large part of Skopje residents still do not have central heating, and the government points the finger at the citizens.

Mickoski reminded me that even a few days ago, according to the rules of the ERC, when the temperatures were low and the heating had to be turned on, Skopje was on the other hand with cold radiators, with the exception of several hundred households that are supplied with thermal energy from the Skopje Sever heating plant, where that the radiators were at least a little lukewarm.