Unity is needed in these moments. We are proactive, give advice, and we will criticize when the time comes, VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski said in a video address on TV 21.

He stresses that the government has no clear plan when it comes to economic measures and the help it must give to businessmen.

Mickoski explained that the battle on economic plan should be fought on two pillars.

The first pillar is to provide help the business owners, ie the businesses themselves, and then provide the budget liquidity. The government must show and prove to business owners that they are behind them and that they are ready to cover half of their employee costs. I do not mean here the costs of contributions, but the costs of personal income. We are talking about gross costs per employee. Here the state should adopt a measure and provide funds where it will cover at least fifty percent so that business owners can feel that the state backs them and that the state is prepared to take the risk with them, which at this point will happen,analyzes Mickoski.

The second measure, according to Mickoski, should refer to the freezing of payment the banks that the neighboring countries have already made.