Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said today that he expects the final details of the agreement with the commercial banks for distribution of 250 million EUR to businesses from the Hungarian loan to be made in the coming days.



We will support companies who make capital investments, invest in renewable energy, and in new business offices. The maximum amount a company can receive is 8 million EUR, and to that it will need to add two million EUR of its own funds. The interest rate will be fixed at 1.95 percent, which is a historic low for business loans. I think this will benefit our economy, especially given the additional co-investment by the businesses of 20 percent, Mickoski said.



The Prime Minister said that the distribution of the 500 million EUR loaned from Hungary (half of which will go for local infrastructure and half for business loans) will be a tool to prevent spill-over from the growing car manufacturing crisis in Europe.