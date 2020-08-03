The huge increase in debt of a billion EUR in just three months confirms one of the dark scenarios in the economy which we were warning the public about, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said today, as the shocking data from the Finance Ministry was revealed. Public debt is not at almost 60 percent of GDP, while the central Government debt is at 50.7 percent.

A whole new billion was spent but there are no new highways, no new kindergartens, nothing to show for. The money were spent to corrupt the elections and to buy votes. Nothing was built. It is the first of the three dark developments we expect and we can clearly see that bad times are coming, Mickoski said.