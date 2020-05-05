In an interview with TV 24, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski talked about how the economy and the business community will deal with the coronavirus consequences.

We were all worried about how the banks would behave at that moment and we were all fighting for the banks to really take serious steps in those moments that are taking from us partially, and that was the postponement of the obligations to the banks. When it comes to the business community, we had a completely diametrically different approach from SDSM in terms of support for the business community. We said that March should not be excluded and it was shown now because if you see the tax that the PRO collected in April and we will have an additional press conference about it these days, and it was collected for March and the first quarter of 2020 is 3.3 billion denars less, Mickoski said.

