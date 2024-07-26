Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski commented on signs indicating the creation of a power center within the prosecutor’s office and judiciary, which appears to be under party control through manipulated advertisements and elections. Mickoski stated that the Ministry of the Interior will determine whether these indications are confirmed. If validated, it would be further evidence of a party-dominated and compromised prosecution and judiciary, which he believes explains the low trust rate of just two percent.

These are in the first place, few, and therefore trust is at a modest two percent. We will not stop here as a Government. We will continue further. that we came out with during the 2019 presidential election campaign. Everyone must get justice – he added.

Yesterday, members of the Crime Police Department and the Department for Suppression of Organized Crime conducted a search at the Academy for Judges and Public Prosecutors. They seized two mobile phones, a video recording, and two files related to both a former and a current candidate of the Academy.

The investigation involves the phone of detained Supreme Judge Naqe Georgiev. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, an analysis of Georgiev’s phone revealed information suggesting the possible commission of another crime. Georgiev has been in custody for three months on charges of accepting a bribe of 10,000 euros from Boro Stojchev, the former mayor of Novo Selo, who faced accusations of cigarette smuggling.