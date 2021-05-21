In response to a reporter’s question about yesterday’s statement by academician Taki Fiti on tax increases, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, during today’s visit to Gevgelija, said that VMRO-DPMNE remains on the policy of flat tax and its successive reduction to a level of 8 percent.

It’s what I have been saying all the time, that a vote for SDSM’s candidate for mayor will be a vote for higher taxes, for a lower standard, for a bigger inflationary spiral, for bigger robbery, crime, corruption, that is the essence. That is what these people from the government are offering today and what academician Taki Fiti said yesterday, was repeated today by Deputy Prime Minister Bytyqi, that we will have correction and leveling in taxes again. So we are not looking for a solution, but we are hitting the business again, hitting the standard of the citizens and increasing the taxes. Instead of finding a way to reduce the gray economy and thus increase budget revenues and save on pressure on the economy and citizens. I am shocked and as VMRO-DPMNE, we stand by our policy with which we came out in the last early parliamentary elections and that is a flat tax and its successive reduction to a level of 8 percent, said Mickoski.