Instead of investing in capital investments, Zaev redirects money into unproductive costs and borrows money, and says he will raise pensions and salaries, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in Friday’s interview with MRTV.

Okay, great, we’re for that. Luckily for him and for Macedonia a government will come in April that will know how to return it without the citizens feeling it. Otherwise, if we left it to him by June, who knows what would have happened, he said.

Mickoski revealed that the government was preparing a half-billion-euro Eurobond.