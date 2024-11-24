Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced today that he reached an agreement with the commercial banks for distribution of the Hungarian loan worth that will go directly to businesses.

We will have an investment wave worth 300 million EUR. This is a historic agreement, with the lowest interest rate of 1.95 percent, with three years grace period and 15 years repayment – depending on the needs of the companies, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister informed that the agreement was concluded with several of the banks that were interested to help distribute the loan. “All the businesses will be able to invest these funds in capital investments, in renewable sources of energy, in administrative buildings..”, Mickoski added.