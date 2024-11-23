Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that there are new positions reached after the meeting with commercial banks today, over the distribution of 250 million EUR from the Hungarian loan that are planned for businesses.

We are still negotiating, I can’t tell you what is the interest rate that they are asking for, because we had one position and now we have another. As a Government, we are asking for the lowest possible interest rate. The banks initially asked for 3.25 percent interest, nowand we are approaching 0, but we’ll see how far we get, Mickoski said during his visit to Belgrade.

Businesses fear that banks adding a high interest rate on the loans will defeat their purpose – to provide affordable liquidity and an opportunity for growth.