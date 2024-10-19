The economic situation is stabilizing and its free-fall has been stopped, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during a public event today. He was responding to allegations from SDSM member of Parliament Fatmir Bytyqi, who described the economic situation in Macedonia as disastrous, after the country is estimated to achieve one of the lowest growth rates in the Balkans for 2024 – 1.8 percent, against an estimate of 2.5 percent.

The only thing that is disastrous in Macedonia is the situation SDSM left the country in after their seven years of pilfering. What the VMRO-DPMNE Government is doing is consolidating the situation, and I’m more that satisfied that we stopped the free-fall. All the indicators are now positive, Mickoski said.