The optimism is that coal will be procured, not that we won’t have an energy crisis. And, it is not the optimism at what price and where the money comes from. Now, let’s say that a law will come to the Parliament again, with which you, the citizens, will be indebted with 100 million euros. And what do they want to do now? They want to declare an energy crisis, so that they can spend these 100 million euros during this procurement of coal, fuel oil, and spend the rest in private, steal them, clarified the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski during Saturday’s visit to the municipality of Petrovec, answering a journalist’s question.