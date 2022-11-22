The government is not telling the truth when it says that inflation is imported and that it subsidizes the price of electricity for citizens and the economy, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, writes on his Facebook account.

Fact! According to Eurostat, in the first half of 2022, the price of electricity paid by the Macedonian economy is the highest compared to the countries in the region. Namely, if you compare the price of electricity paid by Macedonian companies with that paid by companies in Turkey, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, it is the highest (Figure 1).

According to Eurostat, Macedonian companies in the first half of 2022 paid a price of 168.5€/MWh which is more than three times higher than the price of electricity they paid five years ago in the first half of 2017 when it was 52.4€/ MWh (Figure 2) and compared to the one paid by the companies in Turkey, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina is the lowest (Figure 2).

Conclusion: With the government of SDSM, Macedonian companies are paying more than three times the price of electricity compared to the period of the government of VMRO-DPMNE. Inflation, high prices, crime, corruption and ignorance are the results of SDSM/DUI work. A new government is needed to end this agony and economic tsunami. Early elections are needed to end Macedonia’s defeats. There is hope, we have the knowledge, and change is needed for Macedonia to start winning…