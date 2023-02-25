The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said minimum wage will increase by 12.55 percent, i.e. it will stand at MKD 20,175 as of March.

“This means that citizens get higher salaries by over MKD 2,000,” said the Ministry.

Amendments to the law on minimum wage, adopted in March 2022, established a new methodology which is a systemic solution and means constant growth of the minimum wage.

“Every year in March, the minimum wage is aligned according to data from the State Statistical Office, namely 50% of the increase in the cost of living and 50% of the increase in the average salary from the past year,” the Labor Ministry said.

It adds that since 2017, there has been a continuous increase in the minimum wage – to MKD 12,000 in 2017/2018, to MKD 12,507 in 2019, to MKD 14,500 in 2020, to MKD 15,194 in 2021. In March 2022, the minimum wage reached MKD 18,000.

“In March 2023, the minimum wage will reach MKD 20,175, which is over MKD 10,000 more. We bring systemic solutions, to directly benefit citizens,” reads the press release.