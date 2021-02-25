Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi met with the EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi in Brussels to discuss EU funding for infrastructure projects. One of them, Besimi said after the meeting, is the planned railway line between Kriva Palanka and Deve Bair. This would be the final stretch of the long delayed railway link between Macedonia and Bulgaria.

Another project that Besimi asked to be funded is a sewage treatment plant in Skopje. EU support could pay for the projects, or reduce the commercial loans that Macedonia would need to take out.

EU is offering a nearly 30 billion EUR package to the Balkan countries for various investments, with the emphasis being on green projects. The proposal is partially meant to soften the blow of the latest delay in the opening of EU accession talks for Macedonia and Albania.