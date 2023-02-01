Vencislav Bocvarski, the father of the Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bocvarski, is the manager of the newly established company for electricity production, Tehno Energy, faktor.mk reported.

According to the data in the central register, the owner of the new company from Stip is Tehnoinvest Stip, a company located at the same address where Vencislav Bocvarski lives. The company was registered with an initial deposit of MKD 442,800 with a request for establishment submitted on January 10. It was registered on January 26.

According to faktor.mk, until now the only company of Bocvarski’s father that was known to the public is De Luks D.O.O., mentioned in the criticism of the opposition that it participates in public procurements while the son Bocvarski holds official positions.

Many close relatives of current or former ruling officials have appeared as owners of energy companies in the past few months. Ex-Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s son opened energy companies for electricity production, it was revealed that the wife of current Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski has a stake in an energy company established a few weeks after his appointment as Deputy Minister of Finance, and at the end of last year, the son of Ali Ahmeti opened his own company.

The trend was continued by the father of the Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bocvarski.