Sanja Bozhinovska, the Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Raw Minerals, held discussions with representatives of the US Embassy in Skopje about the state of the state-owned joint stock companies, ESM, and MEPSO, with a focus on strengthening and expanding the current gas infrastructure and preparing for imminent energy projects.

Jordan Damchevski, senior economist at the embassy, and Ryan Miller, head of the economic sector, also attended the conference, which focused on the possibilities of harnessing Macedonia’s energy potentials with a focus on renewable energy sources, according to the Energy Ministry.Our main objectives are to accomplish new projects, fully diversify our energy firms’ portfolios, consolidate and improve their performances. Our goal is to strengthen, modern and trusted energy sector, prepared for the coming challenges of green transition,” said Bozhinovska.

Talks also focused on the working visit of Minister Bozhinovska to the United States in early September, where she will meet with top officials, said the press release.