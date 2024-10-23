Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska, who is in DC for the annual IMF-World Bank meetings, expects 3.5 percent growth in 2025 and a deficit rate of 4 percent.

We are supporting investments and not spending. We are implementing a major project for municipal infrastructure, as well as preparing 250 million EUR in support for private businesses. Taht is why we expect that we will reach and surpass 3.5 percent growth rate for next year, Minister Dimitrieska said.

She added that the budget deficit will decline in 2026 to 3.5 percent and will be reduced down to 3 percent in the coming period. “This will lead to complete consolidation. Our priorities are to curb corruption adn to fight agaisnt the grey economy, and I expect positive results in this area soon”.