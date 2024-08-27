On Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mucunski met with honorary consuls of foreign countries, expressing his hope that they will significantly contribute to the country’s economy by attracting foreign investments, encouraging trade, supporting tourism, and promoting broader cooperation.

During the meeting, Mucunski conveyed his gratitude for the productive cooperation and communication that have strengthened relations with the countries represented by the honorary consuls.

He also addressed the current geopolitical developments in the region and Europe, emphasizing Macedonia’s goal to be a strong, credible, and responsible player in international relations. Mucunski stressed the country’s commitment to contributing to the stability, security, and economic prosperity of the region and beyond.

In his remarks, he also acknowledged the important role of honorary consuls in promoting Macedonian culture and heritage, which helps build greater trust and understanding between Macedonia and the countries they represent.