The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, heading the list in the 2nd electoral district, Vlado Misajlovski stressed in Suto Orizari that at the upcoming elections citizens should choose between Zoran Zaev who forgot the people and only cares about his businesses or Hristijan Mickoski an honest man who will always be with the people.

Misajlovski stressed that Suto Orizari has been completely neglected by the SDSM government and Zoran Zaev, who have neither fulfilled their promises for better infrastructure nor for a better life for young people who are leaving the country due to unemployment.

He added that such times end on July 15, when VMRO-DPMNE will come to power as the only party that fulfills its promises and the only party that is building infrastructure.