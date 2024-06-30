The VMRO-DPMNE government started the mandate with new measures and projects. In addition to raising pensions by 5,000 denars, an investment of 450 million euros was announced in the first week of the mandate in the Wind Park in Eastern Macedonia, Marija Miteva, spokesperson, MP and member of the IC of VMRO-DPMNE, pointed out today.

The wind farm will be spread over the territories of the municipalities of Karbinci, Shtip and Radovish and will be built in 2026.

At the same time, it is expected to produce over 1 terawatt hours of electricity per year, which is 20% of the current electricity production in the country.

The electricity that will be produced will be enough to supply more than 100,000 households.

The wind farm will help towards the energy transition of both the country and the region.

It is important to emphasize that this investment will generate 630 new jobs and raise the country’s GDP by 100 million euros per year.

Such investments in energy will continue in the future. With this type of investment, the government will ensure that there are no new increases in the price of electricity, which was a common practice with the government of SDS and DUI, during which time the price of electricity rose by 50%.

The VMRO-DPMNE government will ensure that Macedonia is a country with a stable energy sector and electricity production that will be able to cover domestic needs.

We fulfill. For you, Miteva said.