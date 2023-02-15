A family of four in January needed MKD 50,799 for minimum monthly expenses, according to the calculations of the Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia.

According to the data on the union consumption basket published today, the most money, or 19,206 denars is spent on food and drinks, and 13,313 denars on utility costs. A minimum of 3,097 MKD was needed for hygiene, and 3,668 MKD for transportation.

The State Statistics Office announced yesterday that inflation in January was 17.1 percent.