Macedonia

Dzolev assures that he never influenced judges verdicts, doesn’t rule out possibility to be Appellate Court judge

The president of the Criminal Court, Ivan Dzolev, says that he never influenced judges’ verdicts. Never, never, Dzolev assured during Thursday’s press briefing. He also says that for now he doesn’t plan to be a judge in the Appellate Court. No. I have ambition for some future time....