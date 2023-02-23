The Ministry of Economy wants to scrap electricity subsidies to food manufacturers given that up to 70 percent of them have not lowered their prices as was agreed back in November, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said in an Alsat TV interview, adding the state would keep subsidizing the energy bills for schools and public utilities.

Bekteshi says that fines are being announced, as well as the closure of some of these companies.

Over 250 companies used cheaper electricity subsidized by the state, as a measure to stop the rise in food prices.

Bekteshi now says that a significant part of these companies, i.e. over 60 or 70 percent, did not respect the decision and kept the same prices since November, before the electricity subsidies started. Therefore, Bekteshi announces that at the end of this month, he will propose to the Government to make a decision to cancel this measure.