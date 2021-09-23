The huge spike in European gas prices is hurting Macedonian consumers, many of whom have switched to methane as their primary car fuel.

The price has reached over 37 denars per cubic meter, and approaching 40. These are highly unexpected prices and have caused outrage in the public. Motorists in Macedonia often go through an expensive process of adding methane tanks in their cars and vans and hope to pay the money back through future savings on gas, but with the current price, it has become a difficult proposition.