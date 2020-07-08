Macedonia must once again become a desired destination for foreign direct investment that has the capacity to create thousands of new quality jobs. The Renewal project pledges for continuous implementation of reforms aimed at improving the business climate in line with World Bank recommendations, VMRO-DPMNE’s Timco Mucunski says.

Македонија мора повторно да стане посакувана дестинација за странските дирекни инвестиции кои имаат капацитет да отворат…

