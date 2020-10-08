In the period from 2017 to 2019, the municipalities in Macedonia spent a total of about 2 million euros or 140 million denars for the purchase of motor vehicles and trucks, said the Center for Economic Analysis.

According to the data available on the website of this economic research institute, as much as 85 percent of the funds spent were for the purchase of motor vehicles, and only 15 percent for the purchase of trucks.

Fifty-three out of 81 local self-government units spent funds for this purpose, which indicates that on average one municipality in the period of 3 years spent 2.5 million denars for the purchase of motor vehicles and trucks, of which only 396,797 denars for the purchase of trucks, it is said in the analysis.

The municipalities from the Skopje and Pelagonija region spent the most funds for the purchase of motor vehicles in the period from 2017 to 2019, as follows: Skopje region – 47.5 million denars while Pelagonija region – 23 million denars.