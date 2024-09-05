The government is still considering new personnel appointments for the Joint Macedonian-Bulgarian Commission on Historical and Educational Issues, as well as the Historical Commission with Greece. However, Minister of Foreign Affairs Timcho Mutsunski stated that not all members of the two commissions will be replaced. According to him, a certain level of continuity is necessary from a personnel standpoint.

Mutsunski held regular meetings with the heads of the two commissions, Ambassador Victor Gaber and historian Dragi Gjorgiev, to gain insight into their work, achievements, and future tasks. However, it is clear that the co-chairman of the commission with Bulgaria, Dragi Gjorgiev, has faced criticism. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski recently accused him of not adequately defending Macedonian national interests. Gjorgiev dismissed the accusation, calling it baseless, irresponsible, and dangerous, and condemned what he described as the “highly irresponsible dehumanization of academic figures.”

While Mutsunski did not explicitly mention the reasons for the personnel changes, it is evident that the commissions tasked with resolving issues with neighboring Bulgaria and Greece have not fully succeeded in safeguarding strategic foreign policy interests.