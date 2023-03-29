The government is set to take a decision on freezing the prices of hygiene products at a meeting today and decide on the prices of some fruits and vegetables during this week. The Government assesses that its decisions on prices are generally respected and announces that there will be other interventions if the analyses show that it is necessary.

We will not wait for inappropriate work of certain committees in the Parliament. With the decision of the Government, we will reduce the prices of a wide range of hygiene products in the same way as we did with the prices of food products, until a certain date, but the date until which the freeze will last will be known tomorrow, Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi announced yesterday.