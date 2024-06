The price of EUROSUPER 98 will decrease by 2 denars per liter as of midnight tonight, and will amount to 82 denars, the Regulatory Commission for Energy announced.

The price of EUROSUPER 95 and EURODIESEL remain unchanged, i.e. they will be sold at MKD 80 per liter and MKD 73 per liter.

The price of extra light oil remains the same, 72 denars per liter, while the price of fuel oil is also unchanged, and will be sold at 43.2 denars per kilogram.