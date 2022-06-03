As of Friday midnight, the price of Eurosuper BS-95 will go up by two denars per liter and the price of Eurosuper BS 98 will go up by 2.5 denars, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

As of midnight the new prices will be the following:

– EUROSUPER BS 95 – 109.00 (denars / liter)

– EUROSUPER BS 98 – 111.50 (denars / liter)

– EURODIESEL (D-E V) – 99.50 (denars / liter)

– Extra light household oil – MKD 98.50 (denars/liter)

– Crudel oil – 54.640 (price remains same)